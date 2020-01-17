A file picture of Blade Nzimande

Pretoria - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande has warned prospective students to be on the lookout for bogus colleges. 

During a media briefing in Pretoria Nzimande urged applicants to check the register to ensure that the institution they are considering is operating legally, and is accredited to offer programmes they wish to study.

He said the number of registered Private Higher Education Institutions changed from time-to-time, depending on the economy, the accreditation status of programmes and compliance with regulations. 

The Department of Education sent out a message of a list of unregistered colleges. The following are Pretoria Colleges that the Department is aware of:

1. Central College of Business and Computer Studies 
2. Victory Training College 
3. Springfield FET College 
4. Shepperd Academy
5. Alcinof Resources Management Private FET College
6. Academy of Business and Computer Studies
7. Korema College 
8. Churchill Resources College

The Department said their system was monitored to ensure compliance on an ongoing basis and publishes an updated register of Registered Private Higher Education Institutions on a monthly basis on the Department’s website, which included details of the accredited programmes they may legally offer, as well as accredited sites of delivery.

“In 2020 there are a total of 135 Private Higher Education Institutions registered with the Department offering higher education and vocational programmes, across diverse fields of study, ranging from Higher Certificate to Doctoral studies through both distance and contact modes of delivery,” said the minister.

He added that legal institutions played an important role within the higher education sector and offered credible and quality programmes.

Pretoria News