A file picture of Blade Nzimande

Pretoria - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande has warned prospective students to be on the lookout for bogus colleges. During a media briefing in Pretoria Nzimande urged applicants to check the register to ensure that the institution they are considering is operating legally, and is accredited to offer programmes they wish to study.

He said the number of registered Private Higher Education Institutions changed from time-to-time, depending on the economy, the accreditation status of programmes and compliance with regulations.

The Department of Education sent out a message of a list of unregistered colleges. The following are Pretoria Colleges that the Department is aware of:

1. Central College of Business and Computer Studies

2. Victory Training College

3. Springfield FET College

4. Shepperd Academy

5. Alcinof Resources Management Private FET College

6. Academy of Business and Computer Studies

7. Korema College

8. Churchill Resources College