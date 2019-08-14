EXECUTIVE Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa turns the soil at Booysens Extension 4 during the launch of the Letsema Project, which aims to upgrade informal settlements.

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has bold plans in the pipeline to turn informal settlements into townships by 2021. Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa made the announcement during the launch of an initiative called the Letsema Project through which informal settlements would be upgraded.

The mayor was speaking during a ceremony hosted at Booysens Extension 4, where he outlined plans to provide better basic services such as water, sewerage, electricity, roads and storm water drainage system to informal settlements.

Mokgalapa said upgrades would also be implemented in other informal settlements in Mabopane, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi and Olievenhoutbosch.

He was optimistic that the upgrading of informal settlements would improve the quality of life of thousands of residents.

According to Mokgalapa, the prioritisation of the development was part of the City’s accelerated service delivery mission.

Upon completion the project would consist of developing 1 185 units comprising 481 serviced stands and 704 affordable rental units.

Mokgalapa said: “To date 481 households have been relocated to the stands. The City has appointed a contractor to install the required services and the project is progressing well on site.

“The scope of work comprises the construction of a 30 megalitre reservoir, a 5 500km bulk water feeder line, 6 600km of water reticulation and 15700km of sewer reticulation.”

He said a special multidisciplinary task team would promote security of tenure for all affected townships beneficiaries.

It was envisaged that the project would be completed by March 19, 2021.

“This provision of services means that the dignity of some of our most indigent communities is restored through home ownership. Having a place to call home is essential in undoing some of the injustices of the past,” Mokgalapa said.

Pretoria News