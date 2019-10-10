Bozwana murder: One of two trials-within-a-trial completed









Feared Mamelodi businessman usi “Khekhe” Mathibela and three of his co-accused appeared in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria for the alleged murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana. picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria has completed one of the two trials-within-a-trial that prolonged the case of the murder of North West billionaire Wandile Bozwana allegedly by feared Mamelodi businessman Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and accomplices. Bozwana was shot and killed on the N1 Garsfontein-offramp in October of 2015 but the case has experienced numerous developments since. However, Mathibela and his co-accused Sipho Hudla, 34, Matamela Mutapa, 40 and Bongani Khumalo, 36, appeared in court today and they were watched by heavily armed policemen who’ve been present at all of Mathibela’s court appearances. The suspects heard how the court was done hearing submissions on the admissibility of pointing outs and confessions. These included CCTV footage that allegedly showed the accused and Mathibela commit the alleged crime.

However, Mathibela’s instructing attorney, Solomon Mkhabela, said the footage was disputed.

Where it was said that Mathibela could be seen on the tapes pointing at some people, it wasn’t the case, he said.

The court postponed the matter until next year between January 13 and 24.

During this period, the court will then complete the other trial-within-a-trial to consider if confessions said to have been made by Mathibela’s co-accused will be used in the main trial.

This is because Hudla, Mutapa and Khumalo challenged the confessions they are said to have made and want the court to rule them out of the main trial.

Mkhabela said Mathibela will sit this bit out as he was never said to have made any confession.

“Next year between January 13 and 24 the court will be dealing with the closing arguments and then after that it will make judgments on all these trials-within-a-trial at once.

"From there the state will decide if it calls other witnesses and then the defence will also decide what to do before the main trial is set,” said Mkhabela.

In the meantime, Mathibela remains in police custody since his R50 000 bail was withdrawn for allegedly failing to adhere to bail conditions.

He was accused of leaving the country for a holiday in Mauritius.

Police bust him while he was allegedly preparing to go on another holiday to Dubai.

Nonetheless, there is more headaches waiting for Mathibela as he still faces charges of extortion and intimidation of Mamelodi business people.

He's set to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on October 21, but reports suggest that the police are planning to add additional extortion charges.

These new charges stem from how he allegedly took over the finances of the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association and used it to his own benefit.

They are expected to be added to the charge sheet on October 21.

