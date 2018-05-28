Pretoria - In a sequel to the August 2016 shooting and alleged killing of Tebogo Ndlovu, who was at the time said to have stolen oranges on a farm in Mooinooi near Brits, the owner of the farm’s son, Matthew Benson, this week pleaded not guilty to murder in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.





Ndlovu, 24, was last seen on August 2 2016, by his two friends, Benny Lerumo and Thabiso Shole. They claimed that after he was shot in the leg, they dragged him for a while but when he could no longer move, they left him on the farm and fled.





Nldovu’s body was never found, in spite of several rewards which were offered to locate it. Benson’s supporters even hired a private investigator to locate the body, but even he was unsuccessful.





The incident at the time sparked a lot of tension between the communities in the area.





Benson meanwhile this week pleaded not guilty to six charges, which include murder, two charges of attempted murder as well as defeating the administration of justice.





It is claimed that Benson had disposed of the body under circumstances which are unknown to the State.





Benson chose to remain mum regarding his defence.





According to the prosecution the three friends decided to go to the farm to steal oranges or scrap metal. It was said that Benson was at the time driving around on the farm and that he saw them.





He allegedly fired shots at the three, who were running away and tried to hide under some bushes. Ndlovu was hit in the leg and his friends carried and dragged him further, while Benson allegedly kept on firing at them.





Shole testified on Tuesday that when their friend fainted, they left him and fled up the nearby mountain in a bid to escape the bullets.





He said when they were on the mountain they saw vehicles park in the vicinity where they had left their injured friend behind. They also saw people standing in the vicinity, but he could not identify anyone.





Shole said they went back home, where they told Nlovu’s mother that he had been shot in the leg. He said it later struck him that he had prior to that day, seen the man he saw on the farm that day. According to him it was when they went to fetch wood on an adjacent farm in the past.





Shole was adamant that this was the first time that they went to this farm. He said they wanted to steal oranges to sell. But under cross examination by Benson’s advocate, Jaap Cilliers, he admitted that they wanted to steal scrap metal to sell.





He said after they realised that they did not have bags to carry the oranges in, they decided to steal scrap metal. But Cilliers told him the plan was to steal scrap metal from the start.





Cilliers said according to the police theft was rife and a big problem in the area. He also said that Shole was part of the problem and that he regularly stole in the area. Shole denied that it was “regularly.”





Proceeding.





Pretoria News