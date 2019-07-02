Young and old gathered for an aerobics marathon at the shopping centre on Maunde Street in Atteridgeville on Saturday to raise awareness around the #BrosDoMatter initiative.

Pretoria - When scores of people gathered for an aerobics marathon at the shopping centre on Maunde Street in Atteridgeville on Saturday, it was the culmination of what started with a child asking her mother whether boys mattered the way girls did. “He said to me: ‘Mama do I matter?’ When I asked why such a question, the boy said I did campaigns about women and girls and never about boys,” said Emma Sibanyoni, founder of the #BrosDoMatter initiative.

“From that moment, I realised that society was not embracing our good boys, good fathers, good uncles and all good single fathers who are doing a good job raising their children without mothers.

“When we do campaigns about bringing a girl child to work, for instance, let’s have a project for a boy; let’s have a project for a father who is not having a girl to take to work; let’s balance the equation. The time to correct it is now.”

The #BrosDoMatter initiative was launched in Mamelodi with the aim of reaching out to men of all ages to say “you also matter”.

“This initiative is about the promotion of the rights of boys and mobilising them for development and participation in all sectors of South Africa.

“The initiative will motivate and empower young boys to reach their life goals and inspire the next generation of men leaders in South Africa,” Sibanyoni said.

“It ensures that boys understand their potential and are given real insight into a range of careers. Some of the interventions will include community engagements, vocational skills training, awareness creation and work experiences for the boys. These will enhance their self-esteem and guide them in reaching their life goals.”

Sibanyoni is not just all talk and no action; on Saturday she was in the front line as young and old exercised to raise awareness of the campaign.

Among them was SMU FM breakfast show’s Percy Sleash. With music by DJ Edit keeping them on their toes literally, participants were taken through their paces by Khutsi Malala and Mpho Mokoape.

Pretoria News