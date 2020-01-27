Next Saturday, the Sharks play the Highlanders in Dunedin, the farthest of Super Rugby’s destinations; they then move up to Wellington to play the Hurricanes and then they have a fortnight in Australia, playing the Rebels in Melbourne and the Reds in Brisbane.
That is a very difficult start to the tournament for a team rebuilding under a new coach and captain, and it would be a priceless boost if they were to embark on tour with a good win under the belt.
Conversely, a loss at home on the eve of departure would impact on morale.
The draw has indeed been unkind to a Sharks team that play eight matches in a row before a bye, with four of them overseas, while their first post-tour game is at home to the Jaguares, last year’s beaten finalists.