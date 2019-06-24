Pote Human

Bulls coach Pote Human believes this team could have been a dominant force in next year’s Super Rugby competition if they were able to hold on to some of their star players. The Bulls’ valiant pursuit of their first title since 2010 came to an end following a brave 35-28 defeat to the Hurricanes in their quarter-final clash in Wellington on Saturday.

The Pretoria-based team’s stocks will be decimated with the loss of players like Handre Pollard, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen and Jesse Kriel.

Human, praised his charges for their fightback after trailing the hosts 29-14 shortly after the halftime break.

“Since our Australasian tour, we just lost that one match, we won the one match and had two draws against the New Zealand sides and tonight (Saturday) it could easily have been a victory,” Human said.

“If we had the same team for another year, we could have done a lot of damage next season.

“But unfortunately a few guys will be leaving us, which will start a new process ahead of next year’s competition.”

Human hailed the Bulls’ 2019 campaign a success with the team reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and finishing fifth overall compared to 12th place last year. They were the top-ranked South African side, winning all of their matches against local franchises bar one.

“Handre Pollard said it is a year he will always remember, he has played for the Bulls for many years and it was the first time he played in a playoff with the side,” Human said.

“The players really enjoyed it, and the guys that will remain behind will build on this. We want to continue to follow this type of game plan, and we hope the culture we’ve created will grow into the future.”

Considering the top-class personnel the Bulls had at their disposal this season they were tipped to make a strong title challenge.

But they battled to find continuity despite a strong start to the season, and they only came into their own towards the last few weeks of the tournament.

Their tour of Australasia proved to be the turning point where they won their opening match against the Rebels and going unbeaten in the New Zealand leg, drawing with the Blues and Highlanders.

Human said his team showed that SA teams were able to give the championship sides from New Zealand a run for their money.

The Bulls were poor against the Chiefs and Crusaders at home in Pretoria but came close to beating the Blues, Highlanders and the Hurricanes away.

“The big disappointments of the season were the heavy defeats to the Crusaders and Chiefs at Loftus,” Human said.

“We just didn’t pitch on the day, but we showed against the Highlanders and the Blues and tonight that the South African teams could hold their own against the New Zealand sides.”