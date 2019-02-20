Johnny Kotze will miss the Bulls’ trip to Buenos Aires this week due to illness. Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix

The Bulls will be targeting the Jaguares’ set piece as they look to beat the Argentinians in Buenos Aires for the first time in Super Rugby on Saturday. Coach Pote Human said that if the Bulls managed to boss the Jaguares’ pack, it would effectively take the sting out of their backline.

“We have to put their set piece under pressure, they rely on their forwards which brings them into the game and we have to stop them especially their big ball carriers,” Human said.

“The first four games are very important to us and this is the second hurdle. Everybody knows the Bulls have never won in Buenos Aires before and it would be awesome to get that one, and the confidence will be that much higher also winning away from home.”

Human said the wounded Jaguares would be hurting from their defeat to the Lions last weekend which made them an even more dangerous prospect.

“The Jaguares still played well, they were a bit unlucky at times not to get tries, so it is going to be tough and they will be up for it after the loss at home and they can’t afford to lose another one this early in the season,” he said.

“But the guys (Bulls players) got a lot of confidence out of the victory over the Stormers and we didn’t expect it to go this well, but it was very good for us.”

The Bulls made a stunning start to their Super Rugby campaign with a polished performance against the Stormers over the weekend, claiming a 40-3 victory in Pretoria.

Human was buoyed by his team’s display against the Capetonians and believed a similar performance could give them a rare victory in Argentina.

“It is going to be tough, we know the Jaguares in Buenos Aires will get the crowd behind them and they play with passion and come with everything,” Human said.

“I think we played with the right game plan against the Stormers and we will continue on with that we can do well.”

Meanwhile, Human only made one change to the side that beat the Stormers with former Springbok flyer Cornal Hendricks getting his first run for the Bulls.

Hendricks will replace Johnny Kotze, who has been withdrawn due to illness and will play in his first Super Rugby match since 2015 when he represented the Cheetahs.

“With Johnny, unfortunately, ruled out due to illness, I had little hesitation in bringing Cornal into the team,” Human said.

The Bulls team is:

Warrick Gelant, Cornal Hendricks, Jesse Kriel, Burger Odendaal, Rosko Specman, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen, Hanro Liebenberg, Ruan Steenkamp, Lood de Jager (c), Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: Corniel Els, Simphiwe Matanzima, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Eli Snyman, Thembelani Bholi, Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok, Dylan Sage.