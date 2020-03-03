Burst Salvokop pipeline sees massive water crisis in Tshwane

Pretoria - An estimated 500 000 people in and around the heart of the capital are without water as the City of Tshwane scrambles to fix a pipeline that burst on Thursday afternoon. The Salvokop pipeline burst has affected water supply to several areas, where people have had to rely on tankers and municipal trucks since Friday. The metro had to shut supply off to allow for the installation of a new pipeline. Affected areas include Sunnyside, Salvokop, Arcadia, Clydesdale as well as the south of the Pretoria CBD. The area has hospitals, old-age homes, national and provincial government departments, tertiary institutions and schools, embassies and hotels.

TRUCKS and tankers were supplying water to an estimated 500 000 people affected by the Salvokop pipeline burst. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)





Kronendal, Residentia and Sonnheim centres, also in the affected area, have many elderly residents in their care.

Zinah Mogapi, of Sunnyside, said the burden of having to cart buckets of water after work was immense. “I knock off late from work; I have two small boys who cannot fetch water for themselves, and the queues are just too long. We wait hours only for the truck to leave for refilling and not come back.”

Mogapi said it had been a mission, but appreciated that there were trucks coming in.

Thabang Mohlala, an e-hailing service driver, said he was losing money while waiting in line to collect water. “We waste an hour or even more while we are waiting in line because some people bring too many buckets and the water runs out.

“It is quite frustrating, given the fact that this is not the first time. Quick fixes do not help; we will find ourselves here again if proper plans are not put in place.”

Student Gabisa Mabulwana said the water issue was a big problem. He said although he was less affected, it was not suiting him to come back late from the library and then have to go to collect water to cook his dinner.

“I decided to come and collect it this morning as the queues get worse later on after other people arrive home after work and need water.”

Ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson said the damaged pipe section had been removed successfully, and the metro was replacing it with a new section which was being prepared for connection at an off-site factory.

He said the expected completion for repairs was Friday. “Please do not interfere with the trucks, tamper with fire hydrants, attack truck drivers or take their keys.”

Wilkinson said the affected areas had a combined population of 500 000 people. He said they could not put a truck outside every flat and on every corner.

“Try to collect more water than just enough to boil a kettle. At some point the trucks may leave to fill up.

“Chat to the driver and confirm if he is returning so you do not wait in vain for the truck.”

Wilkinson encouraged residents to have a “spirit of ubuntu” during the water shortage period for elderly residents residing in certain flats in affected areas or old-age homes.

He said such residents were too frail to go to collect the water and had difficulty in standing in the long queues or in carrying the buckets.

“I urge residents that are still energetic and youthful to think of the elderly in these difficult times; extend a helping hand to the gogo next door to you

“Group each other and collect water for a few residents in an old-age home that will have a hard time carrying it into their flats.”

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said work to end the water shutdown was progressing well. He said that despite the rain, the workmen were able to drain water from the pipeline ditch.

“This process was then followed by excavation of the leaking pipe that had been under stress. The ongoing repair work includes the preparation of the bedding for the new pipe which is yet to be fitted after it has been cut.

“The cutting and moulding of the replacement pipe is unfortunately a job that has to be meticulously done and not rushed.”

Mashigo said they had been alerted to the gushing site by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

“City officials established that the burst is at the same area as the 1000mm diameter pipe that was experienced in August last year.

“Residents will be kept abreast on the restoration period. The City will continue to supply tankers for water provision in the affected areas until the situation normalises.”

Mashigo pleaded for patience, saying the City would continue to maintain its presence in the affected areas by deploying roaming bowsers at strategic points to supply free water to consumers.

“The City wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused as a result of this unplanned interruption. Notwithstanding the current rains, it is hoped that by end of the week repairs will be completed.”

Meanwhile, some residents of Ga-Rankuwa Zone 14 and Soshanguve Extension 19 were left without power yesterday morning following the theft of cables that supply both areas.

Replacement of the stolen cables was under way late yesterday, and the City said it was hopeful that if uninterrupted by the persistent rain, power supply would be restored by midnight.

Residents were advised to treat all electrical points as live at all times.

