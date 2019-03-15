Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns are bracing themselves for a war in Morocco when they lock horns with Wydad Casablanca tomorrow in a what promises to be mouthwatering clash in the Caf Champions League. Sundowns travelled to Morocco on Wednesday. The Brazilians are at the summit of Group A with 10 points after five games, while Wydad are second with seven points.

The home team are in desperate need of points if they are to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition. On other hand, Sundowns, require just one point to secure top spot in the group.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane knows what to expect in Morocco.

“Has it ever been nicer then that. We went to Setif (Algeria), you know what happened? Do you remember? We to Esperance (in Tunisia), do you know what happened to us there? Not when there were no people in the grand stand. No! Full El Menzah Stadium. In the passage there’s trouble there my friend. That’s where you don’t see nothing. The trouble is in the passage, it is in the corridors. That’s where the trouble is. They do whatever they do. They come with the bus. You saw what happened against Zamalek,” Mosimane, pictured, said.

Sundowns lifted the Champions League in 2016 at the expense of Zamalek in Egypt.

“Even West Africa can be (a) little bit better. Everywhere we go, there’s stories man. Caf Champions League is way behind. We have no bus, no training pitch. Come on guys! It is 2019. We still have those stories. They are there,” Mosimane said.

Sundowns will be looking to collect six out of six points against Wydad, having beaten them 2-1 in the first round at home.

“They have to play (a) high line. Did you see our game against Wydad here? We managed to get behind. We used speed. We have to manage the game. We’ve got to be able to also understand the emotions,” Mosimane said.

Asked if he will tinker with his squad against Wydad, Mosimane, said: “It is good question to me and Micho (Milutin Sredojevic of Orlando Pirates). We need to listen to the players. We need to listen to our technical team. It is not about the ego thing. It is not about me being a head coach and think, I will do it my way. It is a collective.

“We need honesty more than anything. It is a little bit difficult because players want to play all the time. Even if they feel a little tired, they want to play. When you have that, it is good because it means they have the will to win. But you’ve got to manage the legs.”