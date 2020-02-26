The venue used to be the slaughterhouse that was the bedrock of Egyptian football dominance. Many came starry-eyed and with the belief that they would get the better of Egypt, Al-Ahly and Zamalek who called it home - but very few came out alive, which is why the Pharaohs have seven Afcon titles and Al-Ahly and Zamalek have 12 CAF Champions League crowns among them.
When packed to either the original 120 000 or the 75 000 it was reduced to for the 2006 Afcon, few places on earth were as intimidating as Cairo International.
The flares, passionate crowd and even the lasers meant that opponents started on the back foot before a ball had even been kicked. Luckily for Sundowns, that’s not the atmosphere they will experience on Saturday when they take on Al-Ahly at 6pm in the first leg of their Champions League tie.
The second leg will be played in Pretoria the following weekend.