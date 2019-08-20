STUDENTS go about their business at Sefako Makgatho Health Science University, which reopened yesterday after weeks of protests. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Having lost three weeks of academic time due to protests, management at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University was hoping yesterday that calm had been restored, and that students would make up for lost study time. University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said the head of schools had already started meetings with class representatives and SRC members on how best to catch up on their coursework.

Pule said even though the university might in all probability have to start its final-year exams a bit later, it was still confident that the work would be finished in time.

He said the university council had finally managed to meet with disgruntled students and staff, and were holding engagements with the entire campus community on the proposals put forward by the stakeholders.

For now, however, Pule said they were happy all were in agreement for the academic programme to resume.

The issues raised in the memo- randum included that students felt there had been no new development at the institution in terms of infrastructure and maintenance of the residences.

“The students were complaining that there was a shortage of space at the institution and no new residences had been built, forcing them to reside outside the university campus.

“They also mentioned wanting some executive members and vice-chancellor Professor Chris de Beer to vacate their positions. Thus far, the council did not find anything wrong with regard to the vice-chancellor but he remains on special leave, pending the completion of the investigations.”

Of the remaining executive members’ positions, Pule said they were to remain at the university as nothing had been brought forward in terms of what they were actually accused of, a position which he said was still to be communicated to the rest of the university community.

“We’ll have to wait until after the feedback session to hear if they are happy or not. For now, we trust the council to investigate if there is anything they do find; and hope the community will let the process unfold.

“We did not encounter any damage to the university infrastructure as students were protesting peacefully, so only benches and bins were burnt around the university. The remainder of the infrastructure was thankfully left intact by our observations.”

Last week. Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Blade Nzimande said he met with the university council and instructed it to provide his office with a progress report in two weeks’ time on the milestones achieved in response to the challenges that led to the protest.

The council was also asked to provide the minister’s office with concrete long-term plans to deal with the challenges facing the university in general. These include a proactive strategy on how it would go about preventing and combating any and all forms of corruption at the institution.

Pretoria News