Pretoria - An analytical chemistry graduate has joined forces with tutors majoring in maths and science in Atteridgeville to assist pupils struggling with the two subjects. The Maths Matters Tutoring Programme Winter Camp was designed by Precious Zulu to assist struggling pupils by developing their skills and improving their results. The aim is to equip them so they can have a chance of getting university entrance marks.

Zulu hopes to host 40 Grade 11 and Grade 12 maths and science pupils at Makgatho Primary School in Atteridgeville from June 21 to 27.

The 28-year-old said the two subjects were important if pupils wanted to pursue courses in the engineering and computer science fields.

The programme was close to her heart, she said, because she did not have the chance to have a tutor while in high school.

As a result she failed maths. With the help of a tutor she improved the subject to gain 74% and had the opportunity to enrol at university.

Last year she started tutoring pupils around the township for free but she wanted to do more.

“My goal is to provide mentorship to individual students to assist them to accumulate the necessary skills set in order to tackle the subject as well as to encourage strategic thinking towards approaching challenging mathematical questions that will be faced in the tests and exams.”

During the programme, they will intensively learn how to work independently and gain skills they will use after the camp. The camp will have 10 young tutors.

The lesson plan includes numerous activities that will continually help students practise maths.

The pupils who will be at the camp for maths and science will have three sessions where one session will be based on solving more problems and there will be more intimate sessions. The sessions will be more than an hour long, and the first 30 minutes will be used to break down and explain the topic of discussion.

“The last hour will be for problem solving where the tutor will help the learners solve exam-based questions and also help them in analysing each question.”

