Caster Semenya: It’s all about the bigger picture

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Caster Semenya is not concerned about defending her Olympic title at the upcoming Games. She only has one goal in mind - the mere right to participate in Tokyo later this year. The 800m Olympic gold medallist, and former world champion, revealed as much in Johannesburg despite the continued uncertainty surrounding her involvement at the showpiece event. Semenya is appealing a ruling by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court barring her from competing in 1500m distances and shorter, which includes her preferred 800m event, due to new regulations imposed by the IAAF regarding testosterone levels in women, last year. The ruling has disqualified her from defending her Olympic title in Tokyo, or participating in any IAAF sanctioned events in those categories. “I think if you are the defending champion, of course you expect to defend your title,” said Semenya, after being unveiled as Bridgestone’s “Chase Your Dreams No Matter What” Campaign ambassador, alongside fellow Olympians Josia Thugwane and Lawrence Brittain yesterday. “But with my situation,” she continued, referring to her legal battle against the world athletics body, “and I really don’t want to talk about this thing because there is a lot happening at the moment, the main goal, of course, is the Olympics - defending or not defending your title, that does not matter.

“The bigger picture is what makes me happy, which we are still working on. We’ll see, as time goes by, what it is that we have to do to get to the Olympics, which is still in the process.”

Sascoc last November named a group of 57 athletes earmarked to participate in Tokyo - including Semenya - in spite of her current ineligibility in the categories below 1 500m.

The Games themselves, however, are currently in doubt as to whether they will start on 24 July, and indeed, if they will even take place at all, as fears continue to grow regarding the outbreak of coronavirus in Japan. Cases of the deadly disease have reached over 1000, with 12 fatalities reported in Japan. Nevertheless, Semenya remains confident that the Games, and for that matter, the participating athletes, would be ready, willing and able to tackle that fear head on.

“You can never have fear, because we have come across such challenges before at the Olympics,” Semenya said, referring to the Zika virus scare of the Rio Games. “I don’t think it plays a factor. The main factor, the main focus for athletes is to do well at the Olympics. We cannot focus on that.”

And with that in mind, the Olympic 800m champion of London 2012 and Rio also revealed that she was also primed to go, saying: “I always deliver, that’s what I do. I’m always up for the challenge.”

Pretoria News