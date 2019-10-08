Chris Hani’s widow won’t budge, wants Walus to stay in jail









Chris Hani widow Limpho Hani in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Hani wants her husband's assassin Janusz Walus to remain behind bars. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - “Stay in prison; that’s it” So uttered Limpho Hani, wife of assassinated SACP leader Chris Hani in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Monday. This followed advocate Roelof du Plessis asking the court what else the assassin, Janusz Walus, should do to show remorse for the April 10, 1993, killing which rocked the country and threatened the planning then towards the first democratic elections. Hani's wife was attending yet another bid - a fifth - by the Polish immigrant to be released on parole. Walus has asked to be deported back to his place of birth in Poland on his release.

Du Plessis said Walus had been described by countless reports as the epitome of a prisoner who had been rehabilitated, but yet was still being subjected to political bias to deny him parole. The latest attempt for the court to intervene in the parole followed former minister of justice Michael Masutha’s decision to turn down another bid by Walus for parole on January 16 this year.

His reasoning behind the decision was based on conflicting reports by two independent psychologists and the possibility for Walus to re-offend.

However, in yesterday’s bid, Du Plessis argued that the former minister had in turning down his client's appeal failed to take into consideration all he had done to be rehabilitated as provided for in the Constitution and thus be considered for parole.

He said he had also addressed concerns raised in previous applications on restorative justice and security.

But instead, another hurdle was placed in Walus’s way, this time about his lack of remorse and the possibility to re-offend. Du Plessis said the argument had been dealt with previously.

“The minister seized, highlighted and focused on the negative. Right now the issue brought up is his lack of remorse, but how many more ways can he express that?

“He has submitted countless affidavits expressing remorse and acknowledges the impact his actions have had on the Hani family and society.”

And it was for this reason that Du Plessis noted Walus was clear about denouncing violence as a means to an end as he valued human life.

The defence, however, questioned the need for the court's intervention in the administrative duties of the department, stating that the minister had acted well within his duties.

By this it noted that in seeking clarity, the minister had even requested the psychologists in question to produce a joint report on the matter.

Walus is serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in the city for killing Hani outside his Boksburg home.

Two former ministers who served before Masutha also refused his applications for parole.

Judge Jody Kollapen yesterday reserved judgment to a date to be communicated at a later stage.

Pretoria News