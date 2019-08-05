Dr Moeketsi Mosola. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The move by acting mayor Abel Tau to request council to rescind the appointment of COO James Murphy as acting city manager is threatening to divide Tshwane House. Tau, who was acting while Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was abroad last week, requested council speaker Katlego Mathebe to convene a special council sitting at which the special leave granted to city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola would be discussed.

In a letter, Tau suggested that Murphy was implicated in wrongdoing related to millions spent on the City’s anti-drug campaign.

On July 25, council approved a request from Mokgalapa to part ways with Mosola by July 31 and appoint Murphy as acting city manager for three months.

But in an about-turn, the City extended Mosola’s period in office for another month by granting him special leave until August 31.

This angered the ANC, with chief whip Aaron Maluleka, in a letter to Mathebe, accusing Tau of undermining a resolution taken by council. The ANC said: “Mosola has been on a lengthy sick leave There is no record of a ‘special leave’”

However, sources at Tshwane House claimed the decision to bar Murphy from becoming acting city manager was because Mosola, assisted by Tau, preferred current acting city manager Lorette Tredoux to Murphy. During happier times, Tredoux and Murphy were deputy city managers.

“Tau is using a matter from 2014 contained in a management report from the auditor-general (AG). Then mayor Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa pledged to donate R50million towards a drugs and substance abuse campaign.

“He tasked the Department of Health to run the project and disburse the money to various NGOs in the field of drugs and substance abuse.

“The department donated R40m to the University of Pretoria to conduct research on the matter. The mayor was correctly livid because there was no need for research when it was known what the problems were. The remaining R10m was given to various NGOs.”

According to the insider, when the new administration came into office in 2016 it conducted a series of investigations, including this donation. The initial investigation centred around a donation to “non-existing” NGOs.

When the NGOs submitted financial statements, the investigation concluded there was “no value for money”, which was a finding of the AG.

“The AG, in a preliminary and confidential management letter, listed 10 or so names of officials responsible, including Ramokgopa then MMC for health Eulanda Mabusela. Murphy’s name erroneously appeared.

“The City engaged with the AG and in the final confidential management letter no names were mentioned. The matter died a natural death around 2015/16 or 2016/17. This is the report that Tau is using to stop Murphy from being acting city manager.”

Another Tshwane House insider said: “Murphy has been a senior manager in the City for some time. Why has the matter not surfaced until now?

“There has been enough time to deal with the matter and give him a chance to defend himself, but none of this happened. How was he given the role of COO and deputy city manager if he had a case to answer? We all know he had a fallout with Mosola after the GladAfrica scandal. It is for this reason that they don’t want him to be acting city manager.”

Another insider said Murphy was known to be service-delivery oriented and not interested in positions. “I can assure you he will abide by whatever decision the special council adopts. But they must not draw him into political shenanigans. He is not that kind of person.”

Tau, also MMC for Utility Services and DA regional chairperson, denied there was bad blood between him and Murphy. “As the acting mayor at the time, I wouldn’t say I was not happy with Murphy. All I can say is that I don’t have anything against him. James leads the cluster that I am in which is the service delivery cluster; it includes utility services.

“When things get flagged and brought to your attention, you are required by law to deal with those. I know that there are allegations of the report that are implicating him and that is why that report will serve in committee in a special council.”

Tau was not in a position to divulge issues in the report, but he said they were dealt with by Mokgalapa before he left for China. “All I needed to do was to write letters that I needed to write. Personally, I never had an interest in those issues because they are the mayor’s prerogative,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ANC in Tshwane threatened to take legal action against Mokgalapa should he fail to retract the decision to extend Mosola’s term in office. The party said the decision contradicted council’s stance to part ways with Mosola with effect from July 31.

Lawyers representing the ANC asked Mokgalapa to retract the misinformation issued by his office in relation to “the unlawful extension of Mosola’s leave”.

They also wanted him to confirm in writing that he would not proceed to extend Mosola's leave days. “You are hereby notified that you must comply with the demand within 24 hours of receipt of this letter. Take notice that should you fail to comply with this demand, our client will have no option but to approach the High Court in Pretoria and seek an urgent interdict against yourself for acting in a constitutionally irresponsible manner,” lawyers wrote.

Lawyers said that the council resolution was duly adopted in terms of which Murphy would resume the responsibility of acting city manager with effect from August 1.

Pretoria News