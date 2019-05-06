Former residents of Schubart Park gathered outside their old residency as they prepare their march to Tshwane House to handover a memorandum of their grievances. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The more things change, the more they stay the same - so goes the old saying. On Friday, the displaced residents of the once prestigious Schubart Park marched to Tshwane House demanding “to return home”.

By home, they were referring to the four high-rise, high-density blocks of flats located on the western outskirts of the Pretoria CBD.

The drama has its genesis in the events of eight years ago when the Constitutional Court ordered the City of Tshwane to negotiate a better solution to the eviction of the residents.

In fact, it can be traced to the previous year when the City evicted residents of the residential complex, which had been deemed unsuitable for human habitation. The City stated it wanted to renovate the flats.

Following the evictions, the residents turned to both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal - without success.

However, they eventually had their wish granted by the highest court in the land.

But the rot had perhaps become public knowledge in July 2008 when four adults and a toddler died in a fire at the nearby Kruger Park flats - soon to be redeveloped into student accommodation as announced by the City.

At the time, the high court instructed Tshwane and the residents’ structure to draft an order spelling out their temporary accommodation terms and conditions. The agreement was also to make provisions for their return once the refurbishment of the buildings had been concluded.

Following the negotiations, the residents of Schubart Park were relocated to NGOs, Atteridgeville and Salvokop, among other places.

The ANC lost power to the DA, and Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa made way for Solly Msimanga as mayor. Stevens Mokgalapa followed, but the situation remained unchanged.

The residents are unhappy with the temporary accommodation they were given almost a decade later and want to return to Schubart Park.

The building complex remains a shadow of its former self and has gotten worse over the years. But this forgotten distant relative the family just cannot ignore or get rid of is not going away any time soon and is a classic example of an elephant in the room.

Evidence of this is the march on Friday, which should prove to the City that the problem will certainly not go away. And the City is in a tight spot because it is bound by the decision that the residents will return to the flats once they have been renovated.

In a recent article in the Pretoria News, when the City announced plans to rehabilitate Kruger Park, it said the Schubart Park matter was being delayed by a pending court action.

But a promise made is a debt unpaid. In this regard, the City of Tshwane, albeit under different political stewardship, is duty-bound to renovate Schubart Park.

If there has been a change of heart regarding the refurbishment of the buildings, then the City should lead residents to the negotiating table once again and negotiate a revised agreement.

Failure or delay in acting will only lead to frustrations and result in more protests and even legal action against the metro.

An ambitious metro cannot continue to have those unsightly structures standing tall in the middle of the CBD.

Whether Schubart Park is renovated or demolished and the site used for something else, the bottom line is that something has to happen.

Mudzuli is Pretoria News assistant editor. He writes in a personal capacity.