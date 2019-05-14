Corporate and Shared Services MMC Cilliers Brink. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/ANA

Pretoria - The mayoral office in Tshwane has ruled out the possibility of having a reshuffle of the executive despite the imminent departure of the MMC for Shared and Corporates Services Cilliers Brink. Mayoral spokesperson Norman Mohale said it was unlikely Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa would effect drastic changes such as reshuffling his executive. He said Mokgalapa was more likely to look for a suitable replacement. “I wouldn’t call it a reshuffle, but he will definitely need to find a replacement for Brink.”

Brink shot into the spotlight when he was announced by former mayor Solly Msimanga as one of his 10 MMCs following the watershed 2016 municipal elections. He had previously been councillor for the ruling DA.

Ahead of the May 8 general elections, his named appeared at number 33 on the DA candidate list for Parliament.

During his tenure in office, he had to face off with the ANC caucus that accused him of being the one running the show, instead of Msimanga.

Brink also had an altercation with city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola over the infamous GladAfrica tender scandal.

The fight was highlighted in court papers, in which the ANC sought to prove the atmosphere of fear within the DA that could dissuade party councillors to vote against Msimanga.

Court papers indicated that Mosola “had to physically protect himself and physically fight back against councillor Cilliers Brink” in the apparent altercation.

He survived the axe when Mokgalapa appointed his team of MMCs in February.

Meanwhile, at least 15 other councillors bade farewell during the last council sitting. They too will join their political parties in the provincial legislature and Parliament.

The councillors are on the national and provincial lists of the ANC, DA and EFF presented to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

Six of them belonged to the ANC, four to the EFF and the rest to the DA.

ANC regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo had said replacements for Mapiti Matsena, Refiloe Kekana, Lesego Makhubela, Morakane Mosupyoe-Letsholo, Dolly Ledwaba, Gogo Ndovana and Oscar Mathafa would be determined by how the party performed in the election.

DA regional leader Abel Tau said the party would have to look for a person with a law background like Brink as the next MMC; Brink is an advocate by profession.

Outgoing DA councillors are Nkele Molapo, Cilliers, Pogisho Mthimunye, Adriaan Roelfe and Crezane Bosch.

Mokgalapa, who made both the provincial and national lists of the DA, told the Pretoria News he was going nowhere.

Pretoria News