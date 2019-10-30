The municipality, however, said it would give them first preference because they possessed experience of working in the City, acquired over many years.
Spokesperson for the security guards Isaac Sibanda said the feedback from mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s office was positive as it allayed fears harboured by many that they might be left out during the insourcing process.
During their protest two weeks ago, the guards gave Mokgalapa a seven-day ultimatum to respond to their demand of being insourced by November 1.
Sibanda said: “According to the feedback we obtained, no person who does not have experience working for the municipality would be given first preference.