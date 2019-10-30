City of Tshwane security guards promised first preference for insourcing









A file picture of security guards demonstrating outside Tshwane House demanding to be hired without being subjected to interviews. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has refused to succumb to pressure by outsourced security guards not to advertise vacancies designed for insourcing them into the municipality. The municipality, however, said it would give them first preference because they possessed experience of working in the City, acquired over many years. Spokesperson for the security guards Isaac Sibanda said the feedback from mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s office was positive as it allayed fears harboured by many that they might be left out during the insourcing process. During their protest two weeks ago, the guards gave Mokgalapa a seven-day ultimatum to respond to their demand of being insourced by November 1. Sibanda said: “According to the feedback we obtained, no person who does not have experience working for the municipality would be given first preference.

“In other words, the first preference would be given to people like us who have been working under contracted companies for years.”

Despite the City’s stance Sibanda said: “We are happy with the response because it covers people who are already working for the City of Tshwane.”

He was unsure about the exact date for advertising the positions, but he said it was likely to be in the beginning of next month.

In August last year, council resolved to implement the insourcing of guards and abolish the hiring of private security companies.

Member of mayoral committee for community safety and emergency services Karen Meyer said in May the process to employ 4000 in-house security guards by the City of Tshwane would be implemented by the end of the year.

The guards would be appointed in a new directorate called the Asset Protection Unit within the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

Pretoria News