The City Hall. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/AN Pictures

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane plans to inject more funds into the renovations of the City Hall. This was despite adverse findings by the auditor-general (AG) that R42million was previously wasted on the facility, City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said, when asked to comment on the future of the heritage building.

According to the AG, a huge chunk of the wasteful expenditure of R65m incurred by the metro was mostly related to the City Hall upgrade.

It was found that the municipality spent R42m on the building renovations which was in contravention of the National Heritage Council requirements, said the AG.

Mashigo said: “An assessment on what needs to be done is under way. The initiation of the project started in this new financial year, July 2019/20. The total cost will be determined once an evaluation is completed.”

The skulduggery related to the project was unveiled by former mayor Solly Msimanga in 2016, who claimed that at least R90m had been misused to renovate it over 18 months. At the time he blamed his predecessor, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, for commissioning the project in 2014.

He said money allegedly squandered on the project was being investigated by the commercial crimes unit.

Builders were fingered for flouting heritage guidelines during the reconstruction. They damaged the largest organ in the southern hemisphere. The organ has more than 6000 pipes, which were spoilt by paint, and it was estimated it would cost R18m to fix it.

The boardroom set was bought in Korea for R50000, Msimanga revealed.

