Classic song sends me down court memory lane

Pretoria - My neighbour, who is 60-something, has a habit of jamming on his guitar on Saturday mornings. He can sort of hold a tune with his deep bass voice and when you listen carefully, you can make out the words of legendary songs like House of the Rising Sun. It usually makes me smile as I have my morning cup of coffee on the porch. But lately it makes me sad as I reminisce about things that had been part of my life for a very long time, but are now gone. But such is the wind of change, I realised when I listened to yet another court case via Zoom. “Holding court” in my living room is a totally new concept for me. I must honestly say this new way of virtual court hearings during Covid-19 does work very well. None of the parties need to be in physical contact, yet all parties maintain the formal court demeanour.

Call me old school, but this way of conducting court hearings seriously lacks the nuances of being inside the actual courtroom. It also does not accommodate the general public, who in the past could pop into a courtroom if an interesting hearing was on.

So, with my neighbour singing in the background, I thought back over the years, when on most working days, I would walk the passages of the courts in Pretoria.

At first it was the magistrate’s court, as a young inexperienced reporter. To me the most fascinating part of my daily job was to check in on the so-called “drug court”. This was called Court M, and mostly hosted dagga smokers and dealers.

I could sit for hours on end, wide-eyed, listening to these “criminals” explaining why they had some of the green weed in their possession.

On some days I was lucky, because there would be someone who ventured a bit further and was charged for possession of LSD - a drug which was popular in those days.

As I moved up the ranks and was assigned to do high court reporting, my days became even more interesting. My druggies made way for killers and the like. At the tail end of the death sentence, which was still meted out in the 1980s, I spent countless hours on a Friday afternoon, after-hours, waiting to hear who had applied at the 11th hour for their death sentence by hanging to be set aside.

I remember Strijdom Square massacre killer Barend Strydom’s trial in the late 1980s, held at the Palace of Justice. I remember the time when he was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing eight people and injuring 16.

I remember how I, in a frenzy to go and write my story, by mistake grabbed another reporter’s notebook from the pressroom, which we all shared.

I also remember paedophile Machiel Meintjes, who used to attend his hearings in his white and green, prison-issued pyjamas. The day he tried to inject himself with an unknown substance in court, as he was being sentenced, and an orderly pounced on him, is ingrained in my mind.

Meintjes is a man I will never forget, as he pelted me and everyone in his way with hefty law books as he was led to the holding cells.

I remember how Judge Kees van Dijkhorst - a difficult man - chased my colleague, who sat next to me, out of the court for chewing gum.

I remember sweet Judge Frank Kirk-Cohen, who every time he saw me, remarked, “You are the one who jumped out of a plane. I saw your pictures in the paper.”

While change is good, I miss all of this.

That is why, perhaps, when the virtual court adjourns in my living room, I find myself standing as the judges leave.

