Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa among hundreds of cyclists who took part in the City of Tshwane'' Kasi Ride to raise awareness about the importance of embracing cycling as an alternative mode of transport. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The partnership between the City of Tshwane and Climate Finance Facility would go a long way in promoting the use of non-motorised transport as an alternative means of travelling. Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said motorists would be encouraged to shift from using vehicles to bicycles.

He said the purpose of the collaboration was to assist the City to cut back on its carbon emissions.

On Friday, he met Climate Finance Facility representatives to deliberate on the benefits of the project aimed at addressing climate change.

The Climate Finance Facility is a collaboration of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH that supports cities in developing and emerging economies to develop finance-ready projects to reduce carbon emissions.

Mokgalapa said: “This partnership will make sure that there is confidence in the City in terms of our environmental management and in terms of our climate change initiatives and activities.”

He said it was also meant to make sure the international community could recognise the City's efforts in building a resilient and sustainable municipality.

Partners included the C40 cities climate leadership group, GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) and the UK government.

Mokgalapa said: “We are humbled that the GIZ as well as Climate Finance Facility will help to make sure that funds are made available so that we can build on the good work that we have done at the two flagship projects.”

The two flagship projects were the building of a biogas plant at Zeekoegat and bicycle lanes in Mamelodi.

The biogas plant would cover at least 20% of the treatment works energy needs and increase deployment of the technology across South Africa.

Both projects would be sponsored in the medium and short terms and contribute towards the City's energy efficiency.

City manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola said: “The partnership is important, not only because of the resources we are getting, but for the technical support as well.”

Hastings Chikoko of Climate Finance Facility said he was encouraged to see the City taking the lead in addressing climate change problems.

He said many cities experienced problems when it came to implementation of climate change programmes.

“One of the problems was the technical capacity to package the business proposition on climate change,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the two projects by the City would make a difference in reducing carbon emissions.

GIZ representative Thielman Sascha said: “Pushing for non-motorised transport is something I am happy to see.”

He said when he was still in Germany he never used a private vehicle. “I used public transport and my bicycle.”

Climate Finance Facility co-ordinator Alexander Linke said other challenges faced by cities related to the compilation of a green infrastructure project in a way that it would be attractive to funders.

Referring to the bicycle project in Mamelodi, Linke said: “We will help you to integrate the non-motorised transport into Solomon Mahlangu Drive.”

