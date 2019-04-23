MINISTER Dr Naledi Pandor.

Pretoria - Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Naledi Pandor has published a draft bill for public comment that would simplify and streamline applications into higher education and training programmes. The aim of the Central Application Service Bill is to offer advice and so serve as an application channel, and offer support for all students applying for post-school education and training.

The draft bill, published in the Government Gazette on Thursday, will be a crucial service supporting students to access post-school opportunities and to make informed choices.

The primary aim of the service is to offer advice and serve as an application channel. The service allows students to apply for places of study and pay a single application fee.

It will also offer students the opportunity to apply for more than one institution. Pandor believes the bill will ensure effective, efficient placement of students across the system.

The bill recognises the need for informed access to public post-education and training institutions for prospective students. The need for a simple, fair and cost-effective application process for these students was earmarked, while going about it by way of a single application.

The government felt that the needs of the students could best be served by the Central Application Service for all public post-school education and training institutions. This would be done by co-ordinating and managing the applications across the public post-school education and training sector.

Among the objectives of the bill is to provide a mechanism to determine fees chargeable to prospective entrants for admission to public post-school education and training institutions, and to provide a mechanism which provides equal opportunities for all prospective entrants.

It will also provide measures for the rendering of services to reach out to rural, underdeveloped and historically disadvantaged communities.

It will also create a single statutory body to manage, control and redirect applications to public, post-school education and training institutions.

This bill applies to all public post-school education and training institutions, such as universities, TVET colleges and in-service training facilities.

All these institutions must participate in the Central Application Service and list all their accredited programmes and admission requirements. A board will be established which will govern the Central Application Service.

The public is meanwhile invited to submit comments on the bill within 31 calendar days from April 18 to: [email protected]

