Computicket selling tickets for live streamed events

Pretoria - Computicket has reinvented itself to provide essential and innovative services during lockdown, streaming live events and allowing its customers access to that content indefinitely. The ticket seller also launched virtual grocery vouchers to help people in need during the pandemic and partnered with SA Rugby to raffle tickets for Food Forward SA and Gift of the Givers. Computicket general manager Kurt Drennan said streaming was nothing new however they have really locked it down properly where customers can start to build up a nice content library over time. “In many instances, shows are being streamed over YouTube, for example, just via a private link. That’s like selling tickets beforehand but then nobody checks the tickets at the door, so anybody can get it,” he said. Additionally, when buying a ticket for any of the Urban Sessions live stream events, customers have the option to buy shows that they have missed and add them to their library.

He said virtual vouchers have enabled people to send grocery vouchers to loved ones or anyone in need and who they are unable to make physical contact with due to the lockdown.

Tomorrow the Centurion based classical hard rock band, Black Bone Nation, will be performing live hosted by Urban Sessions at 9pm.

Vocalist and band leader Zakk Styles said the best thing about these shows was that they were very professional and used high quality cameras and sound systems giving viewers a spectacular shows in the comfort of their homes.

“It's not like a camera phone live stream thing and we are looking forward to it. A lot of the times people don't want to pay for live streams because they think it's a bad quality show captured with a phone and online concerts are still new to many people,” he said.

He said the whole culture changed forcing people to adapt and they wanted people to experience great shows because that is what people want to pay for after all. Tickets to their shows cost R60 at computicket and the band will perform their best songs such as Back Seat Lover that topped the charts and was nominated by Banks Radio Australia as the best single of the year.

The State Theatre has also been putting the best shows online making it available for free on their Youtube channel.

Spokesperson Thakgatso Setsetsa said they were keeping their audiences awake with their favourite shows.

“We are still waiting for the Department of Arts and Culture for guidelines in regards to opening but nothing has been announced yet. An update will be given to the public if there's any announcement with regards to opening,” he said.

