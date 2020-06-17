Concern over people with serious conditions avoiding hospitals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - With predictions that the coronavirus will still be around for a long time, health stakeholders are once more pleading with residents not to neglect their health while trying to stick to the lockdown regulations. DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said since the start of the pandemic more and more people were opting to delay going into hospitals for check-ups and diagnosis. Bloom said even private doctors were reporting that fewer people were knocking on their doors for their regular check-ups. And considering hospitals were often considered "hotspots" for infections, Bloom said it was important for them now more than ever to show that they could keep Covid-19 infections controlled and separated. “What’s been happening is that for the past three months non-urgent procedures were postponed but the problem now comes when you leave something for too long it then aggravates the condition and is then an emergency.”

“South Africa’s health system was already taking strain as it was before this pandemic and having people present late for diagnosis of conditions as serious as cardiovascular disease or any other heart condition will make the system spiral further down.”

Dr Trishan Singh, Cardiologist at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban, said while the eyes of the world were focused on Covid-19, there remained a need not to forget other equally important health conditions.

With cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of death locally and internationally, responsible for 18-million deaths due to heart attack and stroke annually, Singh said they were worried that many South Africans had not been monitoring their heart disease and other chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes adequately during the lockdown.

Singh said while it was understandable that many people wanted to avoid going out as much as possible, it should not be at the risk of exposing themselves to serious health risks.

“It is of great concern that many individuals are taking the unnecessary risk of not staying in touch with their doctors, due to fear of possible Covid-19 infection, even in the case of a serious medical emergency such as a suspected heart attack.”

“In order to reduce their risk of developing severe Covid-19, it is therefore critical that South Africans with chronic health conditions ensure that these are well-managed with the assistance of their doctor, and to do everything else they possibly can to support both their heart and general health at this time.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News