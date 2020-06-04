Concern over spread of infection in Tshwane’s informal settlements

Pretoria - Major concerns have been raised over increased risk of Covid-19 infections in Tshwane informal settlements. Speaking during the weekly screening and swabbing session in Melusi, west of the city, Dr Ellenore Meyer from the University of Pretoria’s Department of Family Medicine, said they were worried about informal settlements. She said settlements such as Melusi, with about 20 000 residents, were at risk. “You might be asymptomatic, but have to go to work now as the regulations allow for more people to go back.” She said Tshwane being a hot spot it was worrisome for them because they were aware that some people in Melusi were not even following regulations or using masks, in addition to having underlying diseases and live in congested areas. “Most here live remotely, some have not heard of Covid-19, and there are food insecure households.”

She said there was also very little engagement from the community, coming for screening and other check-ups.

Another difficulty in such settlements was the need for water and sanitation. “Patients are identified through our healthcare workers, but sometimes people may not be ill and be asymptomatic and that is the concern. They may transmit to another person and that’s who we are worried about.”

She said with the current turnaround time being 14 days, it meant that even if they were positive, they would easily spread the virus.

“They will transmit viruses, and it is important that we safeguard those sickly from the asymptomatic people.”

She said they were punting immunity within informal settlements so those that may get the virus had a better chance of fighting it as their diet bodes well for their immune systems.

In the eight weeks they had been operating in the area, Meyer said they had seen around 850 people, but were hoping to double those numbers. “All patients seen are screened as per the Covid-19 protocol for symptoms and home isolation or referral for swabbing and testing done accordingly.

“All patients that are asked to self-isolate are followed up at home daily by a health worker.”

Meyer said a collaborative effort for food fund-raising with NGOs had also been successful in Melusi.

