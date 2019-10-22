Conference aspires to advance, connect and equip homeschoolers









A file picture of children being home schooled. Picture: Cindy Waxa Pretoria - Home education has grown rapidly over the years in South Africa and across the world as parents seek more for their children than the formal schooling system could offer, Bouwe van der Eems has said. He chairs the Pestalozzi Trust that has been advocating for South Africans to educate their children from home even before it was made legal. Van der Eems addressed a crowd of homeschoolers from South Africa, parts of Africa, Europe and America during the first regional African Home Education Indaba at the Brainline Learning World in Montana. The conference was an initiative of the Global Home Education Exchange that aspires to advance, connect and equip homeschoolers and established organisations of the world. As parents and experts brought their home-educated children, the interactions and networking presented them with opportunities to discuss and address regional problems and also bring to light the benefits of home education in present-day South Africa.

With South Africa experiencing tough economic times, deteriorating schooling infrastructure, cases of school violence and sexual harassment and other security issues, Van der Eems said more parents were considering home education for their children.

The consensus among the homeschoolers, some who travelled from Russia, Kenya, Namibia, Canada and the US, was that home education was sought by parents who wanted aspects of education their children could not get in the public schooling system.

Kenyan homeschooler Canute Waswa said he and his wife opted to home educate their children.

He said after visiting numerous schools, they realised that the best school to offer everything they wanted for their children was in their home, and so their journey began.

“Research has proven that homeschooled children score in the 20th percentile of every cohort that they’ve been tested in.

"This means that by homeschooling a child, already they are scoring 80% and that is in all the cohorts tested.

“When you homeschool you are doing life together with the children. They look at you, learn from you and you set an example.

“If you go to the government and mainstream programmes you’ll find that when homeschooled children go to tertiary institutions they always excel and graduate as honours students.

"In a nutshell, homeschooling actually works,” said Waswa.

He said that unfortunately some parents could not homeschool their children even when they wanted to because they knew they would not have the time to do it.

Some doubted their own knowledge to go ahead and educate someone else.

Van der Eems said they estimated that about 140000 children were being home educated in South Africa and the number kept rising.

