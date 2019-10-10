Suffocation, repeated beatings with a firearm, hard objects and strict instructions on what to do were the gist of the claims by Bongani John Masombuka, 34. He alleged he endured pain at the hands of police at Ivory Park shortly after his arrest.
His lawyer Walter Rankapole questioned the alleged confession his client was said to have made of his own free will to the police.
Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Moses Mbotho had testified on Tuesday that Masombuka informed him he was prepared to make a confession and did so well aware of his rights and the implications thereof.
Mbotho told the court Masombuka had even stated he wished to do so to an independent officer - one not directly linked to the case - as he had been advised by the police.