Pretoria - The police have released two of three men arrested in connection with the robbery of cash-in-transit guards in Mamelodi West this morning. The robbery occurred when the guards were ambushed, threatened with handguns and dispossessed of an undisclosed amount of money.

The swift reaction saw national police commissioner general Khehla Sitole extend his message of praise to the multi-disciplinary team that ensured the suspects’ get-away was short-lived.

Police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the police released two of the suspects because, after an assessment, they realised that there would be no chance of a successful prosecution.

According to a police statement, the two suspects were intercepted by a task team a few streets away from the mall and thereafter led to the arrest of the third.

Further investigations led the team to three different houses where two pistols were found in one house, the money boxes in a second house and the get-away car at a third house.

The serial numbers on the pistols were filed off, the money boxes were tampered with and the recovered Hyundai sedan was reported hi-jacked in Silverton in April this year.

An expert in cash-in-transit investigations who asked not to be named due to high involvement in these intense crime combating tactics said although there were a couple of these cash-in-transit related crimes, they have since decreased significantly.

He said since the police ministry pronounced the nationwide stabilisation programme, cash-in-transit heights have declined and some criminals resort to cross-pavement robberies and bombing of drops safes.

“With that said I think it’s important that we as society understand that a cash-in-transit is not the same thing as a cross-pavement robbery or a drop safe robbery.

"Cash-in-transit is when criminals bomb the van carrying cash. These have since declined significantly due to high and intense policing.

“On the other hand, people should know that when criminals rob the guards while walking form the van with the cash still in the trolley, that’s called cross-pavement robbery. When they go directly to the store or garage and bomb the safe, that is a robbery of a drop safe.

“It is important for society to know these differences so that when they report these cash related robberies, responding officials can be well prepared. If you say cash-in-transit they are thinking of the bombing of a van and in that case, explosion experts must be involved.”

