However, in the wake of the attention been given to gender based violence, including a march by public servants to the Union Buildings and calls by the President Cyril Ramaphosa for tough action, the suspect from Mamelodi has been arrested.
Sibongile Nkuna has claimed that the man, her former boyfriend and father of her child had been abusive towards her for a long time. Then, a fortnight ago, she said, he beat her up so badly she decided she had had enough and went to report him.
She went to the Mamelodi West Police Station to lay a charge but claims she was told the police were scared of Zime's dogs so would not go to arrest him.
Nkuna told the Pretoria News an officer first told her this, and said only a vehicle from another police station (Mamelodi East) could go into the area where the man lived.