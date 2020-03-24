Coronavirus: Buses back up and running after Tshwane cleansing drive

Pretoria - Tshwane Bus Services operations have returned to normal. After the stand-off that started last Thursday, with drivers demanding the City of Tshwane protect them from Covid-19, the buses began transporting passengers yesterday morning. This followed successful talks by the City with the South African Municipal Workers Union and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union. The City said it had agreed with the unions to resume operations having taken preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that as part of the deal, drivers and quality controllers were issued with gloves, masks and 500ml (of) hand sanitisers. The buses were disinfected.

“The City apologised for all inconveniences experienced by its customers and hoped everything will run smoothly going forward,” he said.

Commuter Rose Mashishi said: “For me it’s always a relief when buses are available because any interruption means I will be late for work.

“I work as a nanny, and every time there are complications with the buses I start stressing because it means there is a husband and wife panicking and worried sick in Pretoria east.

“They have been very good to me and my family; imagine if they were to lose confidence in me because I make them late for work frequently?”

The SA Municipal Workers Union said: “We are very happy and commend the intervention of the management of Tshwane Bus Services for ensuring that they take measures to ensure the safety of drivers and cleaners. “They cleaned the buses and not only provided hand sanitisers and masks to the drivers, but to the workers who cleaned the buses. We told them what we wanted and they complied; for that we are pleased.”

