Pretoria - Tomorrow is the the last day for political parties to submit their candidate lists and payment of deposits to contest the May 8 elections. In addition, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) also said a political party contesting the polls needed to pay a total of R605 000.

Registration for Parliament is R200 000 and R45 000 for each of the provincial legislatures. So far, 299 political parties have been registered. However, only 34 or 35 will end up on the national ballot.

South Africans intending to vote outside the country or at embassies and consulates need to notify the Commission by tomorrow.

These voters must complete the notification form which is now available on the website of the IEC.

Voting outside of South Africa takes place on April 27 to allow for the secure transportation of completed ballot papers back to the national office of the IEC.

The votes will then be counted in front of party agents and added to the national ballot count once polling closes on May 8.

In 2014 the IEC received 27899 applications to vote outside the country of which 26716 were approved; a total of 18446 voted.

The addresses for all the 22924 voting stations and 32 mobile voting stations were published on www.elections.org.za and the lists are also available at IEC national and provincial offices.

Those unable to go to voting stations will be required to make applications at municipal offices between April 4 and 18 to cast special votes. The date for special votes is May 6 and 7.

The IEC said 22924 voting stations and physical addresses will be placed on its website this week.

The IEC will also release a list of 32 mobile voting stations with their stopping times and routes for the public.

More than 200000 officials will be employed to man polling stations.

Also flexing their rights will be inmates in the 240 correctional services centre around the country. Gauteng has the most registered voters with 6.4million people.

