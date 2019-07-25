Prasa employees will embark on a national strike on Friday. FILE PHOTO

Pretoria - Thousands of train commuters will be left stranded tomorrow when employees of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) go on a countrywide strike, meant to force the rail operator to "fix our trains". This as workers affiliated to the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) hold marches, citing several concerns, mostly relating to the safety of employees in an environment where Metrorail security has broken down.

They will march to the Union Buildings, they said.

"We demand seven actions from President Cyril Ramaphosa, to ensure a safe working environment for our members working for Prasa, and safe reliable trains for commuters," the unions said.

These they said were that members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) be deployed to patrol and safeguard the 22 298 route kilometres and total track distance of 30 400 km, the 11th biggest rail network in the world; that the South African Police Service (SAPS) be instructed to adhere to Section 205 of the Constitution to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain public order, protect and secure the inhabitants of South African and their property and uphold and enforce the law, also when it comes to Prasa; integrate Prasa with Transnet as they were prior to 2006; force Prasa to comply with the provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act which gives all humans a right to a safe and healthy working environment.

"This means that Prasa management and its employees must do everything within their means to prevent unnecessary injury, illness and loss. "Provide and maintain, where reasonably practicable, a healthy work environment that is without risk to employees and to force employees to take reasonable care for the health and safety for him or herself as well as other persons.

Prasa acknowledged their imminent action and said the mass action would have a major impact on Metrorail commuter services, affecting train operations countrywide.

Prasa said it could lead to reduced service into and during the weekend.

Prasa said updates on service availability would however be communicated on a regular basis.

Protesters in Pretoria will be converging at the intersection of Park and Burnett streets from 10am, and the strike will bring some parts of the capital to a standstill.

