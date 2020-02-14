Couple get to relive wedding day at Time Square's Maslow









Frans and Ushani Swars celebrate a special day. Picture: supplied Pretoria - Ten years ago, when Frans and Ushani Swars got married, it was a simple legal process with none of the glam of a white wedding that many women dream of for their big day. However, with the help of Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast and Martin Bester, Ushani got the the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift today: a chance to relive her wedding to Frans, although this time with all the trimmings… The event - #JacaBreakfastIDO - and broadcast live, was held at the upper level Solis Bar at the Maslow at Time Square with its sweeping views of Pretoria east. The room was romantically decorated with candles and vases of pastel flowers, and on a side table was a wedding cake from Mbalz Baker. Here, a stunned Ushani was presented with a choice of five wedding gowns courtesy of Bride & Co for her Valentine’s occasion.

She was then whisked away to a hotel room for hair and makeup treatment before returning to her groom, waiting with Bester, to see her for the first time in a wedding dress.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as, in another surprise Ushani’s favourite artist Juanita du Plessis, serenaded the couple for a wedding dance.

Then it was time for some romantic photos with photographer Kyle Cestari before they sat down to a sumptuous wedding breakfast prepared by the Maslow’s chefs and enjoy the rest of the day at the Maslow where they could reflect on an incredible day they will never forget.

The event was shared by Jacaranda on its platforms, and got a lot of support. - Staff Reporter

Pretoria News