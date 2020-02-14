Pretoria - Ten years ago, when Frans and Ushani Swars got married, it was a simple legal process with none of the glam of a white wedding that many women dream of for their big day.
However, with the help of Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast and Martin Bester, Ushani got the the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift today: a chance to relive her wedding to Frans, although this time with all the trimmings…
The event - #JacaBreakfastIDO - and broadcast live, was held at the upper level Solis Bar at the Maslow at Time Square with its sweeping views of Pretoria east.
The room was romantically decorated with candles and vases of pastel flowers, and on a side table was a wedding cake from Mbalz Baker.
Here, a stunned Ushani was presented with a choice of five wedding gowns courtesy of Bride & Co for her Valentine’s occasion.