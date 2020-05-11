Covid-19: Agonising plight of Lipizzaners

Pretoria - The graceful white giants - the South African Lipizzaners - are fighting to continue dancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. They have entertained the country for more than 50 years, but their shows - one of their main sources of income - are now on hold due to the pandemic. The lockdown and the financial state of the country have seriously claimed a toll on these majestic horses which are stabled at Kyalami. As a non-profit organisation, the South African Lipizzaners is dependent on public support for survival. None of the horses are privately owned; they are all owned and managed by the South African Lipizzaner Centre. Spokesperson for the organisation Camilla Lamb said: “Thus, all income generated from our public supporter programme and from our public performances goes back into maintaining and sustaining this herd of incredibly rare and beautiful horses to the highest standard.”

She said it “costs us” approximately R3500 to R4000 a month per performance horse.

“We have 36 horses in our care. Our breeding herd is located in the Clarens Valley in the Free State and their monthly costs total between R1500 and R2000 a horse.

“Our breeding herd has 20 mares and young stock. We are also expecting eight new foals this breeding season.”

Lamb said their primary source of income was generated by public performances.

“We have performed every single Sunday (barring the two-week holiday our horses get after our final Christmas performance in December) since the opening of our first show in 1971.”

The horses have for decades entertained the public with their art of classical dressage.

This is achieved through education and entertainment. These performances sustain the horses and allow for the legacy to continue.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is particularly damaging as we are not going to be staging any public events for the foreseeable future, at least until the lockdown status has been downgraded to level 1.

“Our public donations and support also depend on the availability of disposable income. With the burdens on our economy growing larger by the day, there is a genuine threat that our public supporter programme will suffer greatly as people are no longer able to help,” Lamb said.

She said they had to retrench many of their staff, most of whom rely on their jobs and accommodation at the centre to support and house their entire family.

“Our primary care staff (grooms) have taken top priority as their job is to care for our beloved horses. All of the additional staff, including riders and administrative staff have forfeited their salaries or taken significant salary cuts in order for all donation money to go directly to the horses and their care.”

Lamb said the centre was grateful for any assistance - big and small. “Even R10 a month, if given by enough people, adds up to a significant sum for us.

“We are beneficiaries of the MySchool Card programme, a fantastic programme that provides us with significant funds donated by shops that are part of the programme while adding additional cost for the card-holder. These are but two, small and simple ways that people can help us keep the dream of the dancing white horses alive and well in South Africa.”

She said they are also looking for donations of food and grass for the horses. Registered farriers or vets are also welcome to volunteer their services.

