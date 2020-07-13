Covid-19 case shuts Tshwane House again

Pretoria - Tshwane House was temporarily closed again after another staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Officials were informed on Thursday about the temporary closure, two days after news broke that three City administrators tested positive for the virus. The headquarters of the City of Tshwane was expected to reopen today following disinfection to combat the risk of more infections. Last week the City administrator responsible for compliance, Lebogang Mahaye, expressed concern that the number of infections was gradually rising, and said it was a cause for concern. The municipal headquarters was forced to close last month after some staff members tested positive for the virus.

At the time, the building was closed together with two other municipal facilities - Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton fire station.

The surge in coronavirus infections was also affecting different parts of the municipality, with a clinic at Soshanguve Block L forced to close recently after a positive Covid-19 case was discovered.

Region 3, which includes the Pretoria CBD, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus and Pretoria West, continues to account for the highest number of cases in the City.

On Friday, during the City’s screening and testing drive at Ga-Rankuwa shopping centre, an appeal was made to members of the public to change their behaviour regarding the virus.

People were urged to seek medical attention as soon as they discovered the symptoms of the virus, to avoid infecting other people unknowingly.

Johan Human, the municipal health service's acting deputy director in Region 1, said: “You might have flu as a symptom and you dismiss it as a minor problem or as just a sinus, while in the meantime you are positive and you are likely to infect your whole family.”

Meanwhile, book worms, researchers and those who enjoy working in utmost silence in a library will have to wait a little bit longer as libraries in the city remain closed.

Before the metro can reopen the libraries, it has to apply to the higher tiers of government for approval.

“The City is working on compliance issues, and once all that is completed the municipality will apply to the minister to approve the reopening,” it said. At this stage, the City envisages that libraries might open on August 1, subject to “our application being well received”.

The government has seven days to consider and approve the request from the date of receipt of the application.

“We hope that by the end of the week we will have finalised our Covid-19 compliance requirements and possibly submit our application on July 23.

"This process also applies to museums and galleries.”

