Covid-19: Lawyers to rescue ‘harassed’ spaza shops

Pretoria - The Lawyers for Human Rights has called on the government to give a written undertaking that spaza shops owned by foreign nationals will not be targeted during the lockdown. The owners of several of the establishments have said they were either being prevented from trading during the lockdown or harassed by the police and soldiers. The organisation, in a letter to the various stakeholders in government yesterday, demanded the immediate better treatment of these shop owners, failing which it would turn to court for an urgent order enforcing rights. Tarisai Mugunyani, from its land and housing programme, told the Pretoria News that many of the spaza shop owners across the country had complained that they were either forced to shut their doors or were intimidated and assaulted by the police and soldiers. Mugunyani said that while the national lockdown regulations made provision for grocery stores and spaza shops to remain open as part of essential services, some spaza shop owners.were being targeted.

“They are part of vital services as the government urged people not to travel far.

“Communities depend on them for their supplies.

“By hindering foreign spaza shops from trading, the police and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) are going against the aim of the lockdown.”

The organisation is representing the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town, a public interest organisation which assists migrant communities and displaced people including asylum seekers and refugees, as well as the African Diaspora Forum, a consortium of migrant and refugee communities.

It stated in its letter of demand that these organisations have received complaints from their constituencies across various provinces regarding the manner in which the police and SANDF have been carrying their duties during this lockdown period.

These include the heavy-handed use of force and selective targeting of spaza and grocery shops owned by foreigners.

Other complaints included the closing down of spaza shops, the intimidation and assault of the owners and workers and the seizing of their goods. In some cases the police even solicited bribes for the release of their confiscated trading stock, it said.

The organisation was informed that in the Eastern Cape various complaints were received of foreign-owned shops being forced to close as both SAPS and SANDF stated that they were not allowed to trade.

It asked for an undertaking that the SAPS and SANDF would not illegally target or hinder trading of spaza and grocery shops owned by foreign nationals.

Pretoria News