Covid-19: Many people still misinformed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Despite information being widely available, many people are still misinformed and don’t know much about the ins and outs of the spread and prevention of the Covid-19. To take care of your health and protect others, do the following: Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based rub or wash them with soap and water. This is important to kill viruses that may be on your hands. Maintain at least 1m distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. When someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body.

Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

World Health Organisation’s Benedetta Allegranzi emphasised it was difficult to detect the virus in the early stages. “Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.”

The most common confusion making the rounds was whether wearing a mask helped or not. The organisation said if healthy, you only need to wear a mask if taking care of a person with a suspected infection.

The Department of Health also advised the public to save the masks for health practitioners who needed them most.

Kgothatso Kutumela, who works at Makro in Silver Lakes, said she wore a mask because she didn’t know who had the virus or not.

“They don’t allow us to wear masks at work because they said we are not sick. I just don’t feel safe anymore,” she said.

She advised other supermarkets to have continuous communication with their staff members to help keep everyone calm and prevent speculations.

Pretoria News