Covid-19: Netcare in-hospital pharmacies suspend services to the public

Pretoria - The public will no longer be able to go to in-hospital pharmacies at Netcare hospitals after the group suspended services until further notice. This is part of the Netcare’s efforts to reduce the risks of Covid-19 transmissions. “This measure will serve to reduce the traffic in our hospitals and will assist in reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission to healthcare workers and those in our care,” said Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare’s hospital division. He said critical in-hospital pharmacy services would be prioritised during this time. Alternative arrangements have been made to ensure that the public who receive chronic medication will not be compromised. The group called on those with a chronic or monthly medicine prescription with Netcare in-hospital pharmacies to contact the pharmacy to arrange for collection of their pre-packaged medication at a designated point at the screening area outside the hospital.

Alternatively, the pharmacist can contact a retail pharmacy of the person’s choice to assist with the collection of prescriptions.

Du Plessis gave the assurance that pharmaceutical services to those in the hospitals would continue as normal.

“Our pharmacies will continue to provide full pharmaceutical service to those in our care, as well as issue ‘take out’ medicine for individuals who are discharged from hospital and fill prescriptions for people seen at the emergency departments.”

The in-hospital pharmacies will also dispense medicine to staff and doctors on duty at the hospitals.

Du Plessis said this decision was made in the best interest of all to curb the spreading of Covid-19.

The Netcare hospitals in and around Pretoria which will be affected by this announcement include Pretoria East Hospital, Moot General Hospital, Jacaranda Hospital, Montana Hospital, Unitas Hospital, Akasia Hospital, Wilgers Hospital and Femina Hospital.

Pretoria News