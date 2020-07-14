Covid-19: School reopening challenged by SA First Forum

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Saving the lives of learners and teachers is far more important than rescuing the academic year. This is according to the South Africa First Forum, which will be taking the government to court following the return to school of more grades at the beginning of the month. Its convener, advocate Rod Solomons, said the government did not take all issues into account and depended on international research that had no relation to the reality in South Africa. “Their biggest argument was that there was research that proved that children were not really susceptible to the virus. After hearing that more teachers and learners tested positive, we then said if the schools are not able to handle Grades 7 and 12, how are they going to handle the rest of the school back?” he said. Solomons said in terms of the Constitution, children had the right to a good quality education; however, right now children were not actually getting a proper education. Some learners went to school only two or three times a week, and poorer communities did not have access to facilities for remote learning from home. He said the government was fixated with saving the academic year, and that children could not concentrate properly at school because the numbers of infections was increasing.

“We now have a lot more people who know someone or are related to someone with the virus. The virus is becoming real for ordinary people, and they want children to go into a situation that will cause them trauma and we need to speak up about it.”

He said if the Department of Higher Education and Training could extend the academic year, there was no reason why the Department of Basic Education could not do the same.

For parents, the situation seemed to be even trickier if they opted not to send their children back to school.

Solomons said parents had to go through hoops for that option because they would need to apply then wait for approval and the child was not guaranteed to go back to the same school afterwards.

He suggested that ways be found to fix the education system and consider everybody’s constitutional right to life.

“We are convinced that our argument is strong and consulted various legal minds that said we had a strong case. The lives of our teachers, children and parents should not be subjected to a Russian roulette approach as we reach the height of the pandemic."

Lawyers were going to take on the case at a much-reduced rate because they believed in the cause. He pleaded with SA First supporters to assist them in raising funds so it became a true action of the people versus the state.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News