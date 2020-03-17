Covid-19: Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University shuts its doors

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) has become the latest university to shut its doors amidst the growing concerns of the outbreak of the Covid-19 Virus. The university has taken the decision to also join in with numerous other universities who have opted to suspend their academic activities, following a meeting by their management committee and the Executive Committee of the Senate. According to acting university principal, professor O Ayo-Yusuf, he said even though the university was currently at a low-risk given no reported exposure or infections they had decided to close. They had to heed the president’s call for extraordinary measures to be taken for the safety of both students and staff which were of paramount importance. Ayo-Yusuf said with the university being low-risk it also provided them with a window of opportunity to act now.

To this end, all contact lectures, practicals, clinical sessions and assessments at the university have been suspended with immediate effect.

With the recess period earmarked for April 3, being moved up to commence immediately, up until April 13.

Students conducting the clinical platforms at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital have also been requested to immediately return to campus.

All students will be required to vacate all university residences and off-campus residences to vacate the premises within 72 hours from today.

“Students who are not able to vacate the residences for one reason or another are advised to contact the Executive Director for Student Affairs and Residences.

"The request will be considered within 24 hours with the decision communicated to the concerned student.”

As of Monday the University of Johannesburg, Fort Hare University, Wits University and the University of Cape Town were amongst the first ones to announce the suspension of classes at the institutions due to the global outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

They were followed suit by the University of Stellenbosch, Witwatersrand and Rhodes also suspending upcoming graduation ceremonies at their respective institutions.

While the University of Pretoria last week announced it had also temporarily disabled its biometric access systems to minimise the potential spread of the virus.

Pretoria News