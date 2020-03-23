Covid-19: Steve Biko Hospital ‘well prepared’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Steve Biko Academic Hospital in the city was well prepared to handle any Covid-19 cases that required treatment. The Department of Health has warned that at least six to seven out of every 10 South Africans would be directly affected by the coronavirus in the next few months, with at least two out of every 10 cases being severe. The department has estimated that in any community, 60% to 70% will be affected by the virus. Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku said he had faith they were in a good space with the expertise available at Steve Biko to deal with the spreading pandemic. He was referring in particular to Professor Anton Stoltz, who he described as being exceptional with viruses and diseases. “Stoltz at Steve Biko has been one of the leading experts in infectious diseases. He helped the department to be well prepared for Ebola. So he has been playing a pivotal role at the hospital to make sure it can deal with the virus.”

Stoltz also assured people of the state of readiness when he explained the features of the four-bed isolation ward at the hospital.

“It is negative pressure (inside the ward). Nothing goes wrong in the hospital when we see the patient and we think they’re ill.

“For example over the weekend I admitted a patient. She tested negative but still she had to stay in here until I had proven that, and then she could leave.”

At all the entrance points to the hospital there are courtesy officers and security guards to assist the public with the spraying of sanitisers on hands.

Hospital chief executive Dr Math-abo Mathebula said she would be able to provide more information on the state of readiness and any other information related to their role in the pandemic this week after discussions with department officials.

Masuku said he also trusted the hi-tech machinery and equipment at the isolation ward. “In addition to that we also have machines that will help us do things smoothly without any problems.”

Initially Charlotte Maxeke, Tembisa and Steve Biko hospitals were marked as designated Covid-19 hospitals.

“The situation has changed and is changing rapidly. There is a need for provinces to have facilities that would assist with response to Covid-19,” Masuku said.

Private facilities had also been engaged to assist, and people could go to their nearest health facilities if they met the criteria as outlined by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, based on medical assessments, tests or facilitation thereof.

“We emphasise that communities help in the fight against Covid-19 by adhering to the regulations outlined by the Cabinet.”

Premier David Makhura said: “Our capital city, Tshwane, is the second largest diplomatic capital after Washington DC.”

He pleaded with people from Tshwane to adhere to the rules and take extra care.

Pretoria News