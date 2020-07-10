Covid-19: Tech company helps health workers on front line

Pretoria - The MEC for Health, Dr Bandile Masuku, has praised efforts by aerospace technology company Paramount Group to assist health-care workers on the front line of the battle against Covid-19. The company demonstrated its support by donating 1000 facial visors to health-care workers at Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Kalafong Hospital. It has also become the sponsor for health-care workers awards in Gauteng. Masuku told Pretoria News he had always maintained the health system in Gauteng must be patient-centred, clinician-led and stakeholder-driven. “The private sector is important in assisting the efforts of the government, especially in the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you to Paramount for the contribution, including the support in producing the Intubox,” he said. The Intubox is a protective enclosure around the head and chest of patients, helping to limit contact with patients during intubation, extubation and aerolising procedures.

It was developed by Professor Feroza Motara of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and produced by Paramount Group.

Masuku said health-care workers should note that the next few months would be among the toughest they have seen as a nation.

“As a department and the government more generally, we have done a lot to prepare the country and our health-care system for the storm that is raging. We have created additional bed-capacity and put in place additional temporary facilities aimed at helping us to deal with the pandemic.

“The people of South Africa rely on you and all health-care workers to carry us through this very difficult time. We also call on all residents of Gauteng to recognise that a lot has changed since the pandemic started, and as community members they need to join hands with us by welcoming the behavioural change required during this period,” he said.

Eric Ichikowitz, senior vice-president of Paramount Group said: “The Covid-19 crisis has tested the resiliency of our communities, our spirits and our hopes for a brighter future for South Africa.

We are privileged to play a lead role in supporting and thanking those who have put their personal welfare aside for the sake of our citizens’ health and safety.”

The company plans to also announce the launch of the Heroes for Health Prize to be awarded every quarter to celebrate health workers and ordinary South Africans who played an exceptional role in improving the health and well-being of their fellow citizens.

Since the beginning of lockdown, the company has also distributed personal protective equipment to Linksfield Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, the SANDF and the SAPS.

