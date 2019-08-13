Aiden Markram

Despite the off-field drama and numerous changes announced around the national team, Cricket South Africa are forging ahead with preparations for the Proteas’ big tour to India next month, with a 15-player group heading to India next week for a week-long spin camp. The group includes, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, who are both likely to feature in the Proteas teams which will tour India later in September to play three T20 internationals and three Tests.

The 15 players and five support staff, headed by former Proteas coach Russell Domingo which includes Cape Cobras head coach Ashwell Prince and his predecessor Paul Adams, will head to Bengaluru for the camp that starts on August 17.

The camp has been an annual trip arranged by CSA, to help accelerate the readiness and experience of players and coaches in conditions in which SA teams have struggled recently.

Two SA A teams will also be heading to India later this month to play five one-day matches and then two four-day games against their Indian counterparts.

Those matches will be crucial for those players who will also form part of the Proteas’ tour party later in September.

Meanwhile, CSA also announced that Rassie van der Dussen will be handed a national contract, justified reward for his exploits in the white-ball formats in the last 10 months.

Van der Dussen has played 18 ODIs and averages an astonishing 73.77, since making his debut in Port Elizabeth against Pakistan earlier this year. He has gone passed 50 seven times in 14 innings including twice getting out in the 90s.

The second of those innings, was his 95 against Australia at the World Cup, where he was one of the Proteas’ few highlights in an otherwise dismal competition.

While many others struggled under the spotlight in England, Van der Dussen, maintained his composure, finishing as SA’s second highest run-scorer with 311 runs, that included three half-centuries.

Van der Dussen takes over the contract spot vacated by Duanne Olivier, following the latter’s decision to take up a Kolpak contract with English county, Yorkshire.

“Rassie’s promotion is thoroughly justified on the back of a brilliant debut season at international level and has also served as an inspiration to all aspiring cricketers at domestic level of what can be achieved by showing top-class form on a consistent basis,” said CSA’s chief executive Thabang Moroe.