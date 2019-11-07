CSA will be hoping AB de Villiers comes good









AB de Villiers of the Spartans in action during a Mzansi Super League T20 cricket match. BackpagePix Pretoria - If Cricket South Africa could wish it, then AB de Villiers would go full 360 at Kingsmead on Saturday night and get all the talk about cricket in SA to be about matters on the field. Right now, cricket, if anyone is talking about it, is a sport caught in a web of controversy and maladministration. The Mzansi Super League is supposed to be a distraction, but it won’t be unless the play itself is able to capture the public’s imagination. Step forward De Villiers, who this year is mainly associated with the whole “did he or didn’t he” avail himself for the World Cup at the last minute. The Mzansi Super League provides him with an opportunity to make SA forget about that drama as well. De Villiers, like Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and the handful of other international stars dotted around the six Mzansi Super League franchises are critical in creating at least the facade of a feel-good factor around the sport. Straight-talkers like De Villiers’ coach at the Tshwane Spartans, Mark Boucher, have said the Mzansi Super League won’t sugar-coat CSA’s problems. But if CSA were to pretend for a moment that it could, then a hundred off 50 balls at Kingsmead on Saturday by De Villiers would be the kind of thing they are hoping for.

“I started hitting balls again about two and a half weeks ago, and I’m hitting it sweet,” De Villiers said. “I feel fresh. I need a few more hours in the fielding department because the body felt it (after the first training session).”

De Villiers has played in the IPL and the England T20 Blast this year, and will feel he owes himself and SA fans something extra following a disappointing showing in the inaugural Mzansi Super League last year. He scored just two half-centuries last year as the Spartans finished out of the running for a playoff spot.

This year however, the franchise’s brains trust made a concerted effort to give the Spartans a genuine home flavour, drafting a number of players, who either played and learned their cricket at Centurion or still do so. “We have some locals here this year, Heinrich (Klaasen) is captain, Morne, Roela (Van der Merwe), Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Lungi (Ngidi), all locals, the crowd will enjoy it. The coaching staff works here too with the Titans, and having that local flavour will be good for us in this tournament,” De Villiers said.

But it’s De Villiers most people still want to see most. And even though he is free of the captaincy, he still feels he has a crucial leadership role to fill. “It’s a great honour to be captain and it sometimes brings the best out of me, but there is a great responsibility in also being a leader for some of the youngsters, a nice sound board for the captain, especially when we are in the field and under pressure,” De Villiers said.

De Villiers hopes the Mzansi Super League will provide an improved product from what was delivered last year, but also feels it could do with some extra international flavour. “It’s difficult to compare the MSL to some of the best competitions like the IPL, where there is a bigger window period, around the tournament,” said De Villiers.

“At the moment there is a lot of cricket happening internationally around the world, and that’s what it boils down to. You have to get players here. The IPL has the best players in the world, if you play the IPL you know you’re one of the top players in the world. It’s supposed to be a strength-versus-strength tournament. (The Mzansi Super League) is not far off but we need more flavour, more players but it’s tough with the schedule. At least we have some good players over here from overseas, but we need more of that I feel.”

The Spartans face the Durban Heat at Kingsmead on Saturday evening.

