Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute on International Nurses' Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday saluted South Africa’s nurses and thanked them for their critical contribution to the country’s well-being, in a message to mark International Nurses' Day. “As a nation, we owe our well-being to the untiring commitment of nurses, whose positive impact on our lives reaches beyond our physical health,” Ramaphosa said. He described nursing staff as “the front line of our health-care system” and said they deserved the gratitude of all South Africans, particularly as the country confronted the Covid-19 pandemic. “They provide comfort and counsel to the vulnerable and they are at our side from birth to the instant of death. More broadly, nurses are community-builders, mentors, counsellors and educators who provide psychosocial support, beyond the medical domain, to the communities in which they are based and are at the forefront of our fight against many social ills. “Nurses are therefore central to our achievement of a better life for all South Africans.”

He said nurses deserved to be protected while they carried out their vital work. “Nurses deserve our appreciation and gratitude and we must offer nurses the protection they need against a range of threats, from viruses to violence,” the president said.

“Currently, nurses are placing themselves between our communities and the unseen enemy we face in Covid-19. We are humbled by their bravery, their hard work and their commitment to putting the interests of all South Africans before their own and those of their own families.

“Let us pause today to celebrate this invaluable and treasured cadre of our society and let us give them our full support and gratitude into the future.”

International Nurses' Day is celebrated around the world every May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. The annual commemoration is organised by the International Council of Nurses.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also dedicated this year’s International Nurses'" Day to the health practitioners who died in the ongoing arduous battle against coronavirus.

“As a department, we recognise the need to prioritise the nursing profession along with the well-being of nurses, and strengthening nursing education, training and practice is one of our strategic objectives,” Mkhize said in a speech marking the day at King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban.

“Regrettably, our war against the Covid-19 pandemic has cost us lives of our health workers. I would like to dedicate this day to all our nurses, especially those nurses who have lost their lives to the pandemic. Their contribution to the fight against the pandemic is immeasurable.”

Mkhize sent condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen health-care workers, urging them to “find strength in shared memories”.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic called for a different approach to celebrating nurses, “the real leaders of the world to health”.

“We will listen as our nurses tell us their stories, under the theme ‘Voice to Lead: Nursing the World to Health’. I take this opportunity to commend all nurses in our country for your contributions to the health and well-being of our nation in general, and your efforts in the combat against the pandemic.

“For most of our communities, a nurse is the first to be seen at the time of birth. A heartbeat of the health system throughout the lifespan providing preventive, curative and rehabilitative care, and often the last to help close our eyes at the time of end of life.”

Mkhize said as the world waged a war against Covid-19, nurses individually and collectively had given their all at the various stages of response, from community to facility level.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

African News Agency (ANA)