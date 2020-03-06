Dane van Niekerk and her Proteas team can be proud

Pretoria - Once all the tears have dried up and the emotions of coming close in yet another semi-final have settled, the Proteas will look back at the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 with a great degree of pleasure. They will not feature in the showpiece on Sunday at the MCG where 90 000 people are looking to set a new world record for the most spectators at a women’s sporting event, but they can be proud of their achievements in Australia this past month. They pushed the defending champions to the brink yesterday, losing by just five runs on the Duckworth Lewis method. Their attitude towards playing the game was always positive, despite knowing that a washed out result would see them reach a first-ever final. As captain Dane van Niekerk said in the aftermath “we wanted to play the best and beat the best”. It did not materialise with Australia’s experience and game management in knockout matches proving to be the difference on a drama-filled night at the SCG.

“I thought tonight was the night. But it wasn’t meant to be,” Van Niekerk said. “Their plans were spot on. They are the No 1 team in the world and they showed it. It was our game to win and they came back and that takes experience.”

South Africa had their moments when they put their hosts under pressure. With the ball, young Nadine de Klerk put in a virtuoso performance. Having only been notified of her call-up on the morning of the semi-final after a late call was made not to risk experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp due to health reasons, De Klerk delivered a spell of supreme quality in the most pressurised of circumstances.

Australia’s openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney had threatened to take the game away from the Proteas early on, but De Klerk put a check on the run-rate while picking up crucial wickets to finish with 3/19. It helped restrict the Aussies to just 134/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

“Lots of credit must go to Nadine. She had a plan. And it's always nice when a bowler comes to you with a plan. What a standout performance with the ball. She put her hand up incredibly well. It shows the quality we have in depth,” Van Niekerk said.

However, it was again South Africa’s most promising young talent, Laura Wolvaardt, who shone brightest. Wolvaardt followed her breakthrough T20 innings against Pakistan in the final round-robin match with another sparkling display of her talents.

The 20-year-old possesses a beautiful cover drive and has now found a way to adapt her elegant style to the demands of T20 cricket. Almost single-handedly she hauled South Africa from despair to what would have been a historic victory.

Crucially, at no stage did Wolvaardt look frazzled by the escalating run-rate that pushed the 13-run mark at one stage, and simply continued to trust her game plan by playing good cricket shots.

Van Niekerk said: “She is a smart kid and she loves the game of cricket. The fact that she gave up her medicine (degree) to play cricket says a lot. She wanted to be out there. She actually apologised for not getting the last runs. I was like you couldn’t do any more.

“She just wants to bat all the time. She actually gets upset when she doesn’t bat. We saw it in this tournament. She has been brilliant and my pick of the tournament.”

One of Van Niekerk’s primary assurances is that they are all in it together. “It’s very upsetting. The team is quite distraught at the moment, everyone is hurting. It’s the second time we have fallen short.”

However, there will also be retrospection when the team arrives home, which may result in players losing their places.

Wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty may find herself out of the reckoning when the team moves forward in their plans as she missed two crucial chances.

The dropped catch of Healy did not amount to much, but missing the opportunity to stump Australian captain Meg Lanning was a game changer.

At 31-years-old, Chetty’s hourglass may have run out.

Equally, a lot more will be expected from Chloe Tryon on a consistent basis.

