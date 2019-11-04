David Maree wins Bestmed Tshwane Classic with a broken finger









Pretoria - Established cyclist David Maree impressed cyclists and spectators when he won the Bestmed Tshwane Classic with a broken finger in the Elite Men race yesterday. The team ENZA/PBC rider rode to one of the most illustrious victories of his career and made fans cheer at the Voortrekker Monument finish line. Maree crashed two weeks ago and broke his finger. He had surgery on the finger a week ago. “Fortunately, I don’t need fingers to pedal,” he said. Defending champion Dylan Girdlestone of Office Guru attacked with 2km to go and only Maree followed him. “When Dylan attacked nobody followed. I was amazed that nobody reacted. I knew I had to go. I went hard to get to him and thankfully bridged the gap. With 500m to go I wacked it and managed to get the jump on Dylan. I was amazed that I managed to stay away,” he explained.

Another impressive winner was Kim le Court who won the Elite Women's race for Demacon. She had a jump on the field in the final 300m and was followed just behind by her teammate and defending champion, Carla Oberholzer.

This was a great race that made people watch cyclists pedal their way to the finish line across the City.

Numerous roads were closed and traffic directed to alternative routes as cyclists took over Pretoria.

Cyclists were proud to have travelled from across the country to participate in one of three races between the 20km race, 50km race and the 98km .

Friends and families also had the opportunity to cheer on their loved ones and also socialise and network with other cyclists who loved the sport.

It was a fun filled event that also presented business people with an opportunity to set up stalls and trade.

The Tshwane metro police were hard at work using their discretion to direct traffic.

In the CBD, they had to ensure that people who needed to get to work in buildings on streets that were closed could do so peacefully.

They had to do this while simultaneously ensuring that cyclists were not interrupted or inconvenienced by cars.

This was the third edition of the Bestmed Tshwane Classic, followed two successful editions that grew significantly in number from 2017 with 5 700 cyclists to 2018 with 7 000 cyclists.

One of the non-professional participants Remofilwe Moeketsi from Johannesburg said: “I am proud to have completed the 98km race. For me it was a matter of go big or go home. I am so proud although my body is so sore right now. I feel very tired but it’s definitely worth it.

“I will, without hesitation, encourage other people to partake in this event because it’s not really about winning but about being part of something great. This was my first time but certainly not my last. I finished the race in three hours and 20 minutes. Next time I am going to beat that.”

The event had at least 20 categories for different age groups for women, men, boys, girls, the elite, para-cyclists, tandem and veterans from various age categories.

The first to finish in some of these categories received gift packs and some cash prizes.

Pretoria News