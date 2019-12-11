De Lille announces plans to build R18bn Salvokop development precinct









Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille abbounces government's intention to pimp-up Salvokop. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - Spheres of government have announced plans to build the Salvokop development precinct that's expected to house five government headquarters, commercial buildings and a shelter for the vulnerable. Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille said she was closing 2019 with some good news revealing that government is set to develop the land it acquired from Transnet for R79 million. She was joined by eager partners from the City of Tshwane’s inner city regeneration team, national treasury and delegates from various government departments. She said Salvokop would be turned into a development precinct expected to create at least 5 000 jobs. She said government has already opened bidding for a tender for bulk services and that work must commence next year. The construction of buildings will start rising in 2022 and must be completed and occupied by 2025.

De Lille said this is a total development opportunity of 524 000 square metres that’s estimated to cost R18 billion.

It will provide office space to sit aside the StatsSA head office that was completed in 2016.

The first phase of the development will accommodate four additional government head offices like the Department of Correctional Services, the Department of Higher Education and Training, the Department of Social Development and agencies like Sassa, the National Development Agency (NDA) and the Department of Home Affairs.

“This phase is expected to contribute an estimated R6.5bn of blended financing. National Treasury is assisting public works with accessing grants and public works will also be applying for funding from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R100bn infrastructure fund,” said de Lille.

The development is expected to also feature space for commercial, residential areas, retail, school, healthcare use and some open space.

De Lille’s department will act as the land-owner and the developer on behalf of the state.

Phase two will entail the business aspect of the development such as buildings for business and commercial use.

The design guidelines and development parameters were finalised in March this year.

“Phase three which is the housing component in collaboration with the National Department of Human Settlement and the City of Tshwane Housing Division is in progress.

"Public works will work with the City and Human Settlements Department who will be responsible for determining how many housing opportunities and the type of housing that can be delivered on the site for residential development.”

De Lille said government wanted to do away with the development legacy of Apartheid that put people far away from cities and bring them closer.

She questioned architects about modes and methods of public transport that will be made available because the development would bring thousands of workers, shoppers and residents to Salvokop.

Proud ward 60 councillor Fortune Mampuru and Bernard Hanekom from the City of Tshwane inner city regeneration team, in the office of the city manager, said private business will jump on board when they see the construction of businesses start rising.

“They see that this development will bring decent earning workers in one place,” said Henekom.

Pretoria News