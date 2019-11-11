Dean Jafta trial postponed over ‘inconsistencies’ around time of death









DEAN JAPHTA’S father, Denzyl Jafta, holds a T-shirt with the face of his late son at his home in Eersterust. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The murder trial of Eersterust resident Dean Jafta is expected to resume on Wednesday. It was delayed in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Friday after the defence team cited inconsistencies with regards to his time of death. Judge Bert Bam had to once again reluctantly postpone the case against Mark Billy Booysen and his three co-accused following a dispute over the time of death of the 20-year-old. Judge Bam granted the State’s application to postpone and investigate issues raised by the defence. The defence had alleged that there were in fact witnesses who had seen Jafta alive and well on the day he was reported missing in 2017.

The inconsistencies in the various reports were picked up during cross- examination of forensic pathologist Dr Hestelle Nel.

In granting the application to the State, Judge Bam stressed the importance of the case to be finished in the interest of justice.

Family and community members outside court expressed dissatisfaction with the delays, but noted that they understood the judge’s reasoning as new allegations had been brought forward.

Virginia Keppler, spokesperson for the Jafta family, said they would be requesting the slight delay of proceedings when court resumed.

This was because they expected to appear alongside the girlfriend of Booysen over protection order woes.

Keppler said Booysen’s girlfriend alleged Jafta’s father, Denzyl Jafta, had to be stopped from verbally abusing and harassing, and cease all contact with her. This is something she said he denied, adding the Jafta family members were the ones who had been attacking her in full view of others.

Booysen is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Dean, alongside Angelique Badawy, her new husband Mastafa Badawy and Roderiquez Smiles.

Pretoria News